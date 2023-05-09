Yaya Toure distances himself from African curse on Pep Guardiola





Yaya Toure has distanced himself from talks about his former agent placing a curse on Manchester City to prevent the club from lifting the Champions League.

The former Manchester City star spoke out after his former agent Dimitry Seluk said that a curse that had been placed on manager Pep Guardiola had been lifted.

‘I want to apologise for this matter,’ the Ukrainian agent said. ‘I think it is time for this bitterness to stop – and I know that Yaya feels the same because he wishes nothing but success for City.

‘I can say that the spell has now been lifted by the shamans – and that I think City will win the Champions League under Pep.

‘They have a good chance of winning it this year. But whatever happens they will definitely win it in the next three years.’

Taking to Twitter, Toure distanced himself from ex-manager and slammed the ‘lazy stereotypes about African curses.’

He wrote on Twitter: “My former agent is being quoted by the media about a ‘curse’.

“Please don’t…