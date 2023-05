A 15-year-old student of St Greggory’s College, Agha Favour, got the highest score in Physics and Chemistry in Lagos state, with an aggregate score of 355 in the just concluded UTME.

Favour scored 94 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, 98 in Chemistry and 65 in English, in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. See his result below…