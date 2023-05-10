Actor Jonathan Majors faces a year in jail as his assault charge against ex-girlfriend�is�upgraded





Jonathan Majors could go to jail for a year after his charge was upgraded to third-degree assault.

The Creed III actor, 33, was accused of assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York City in March. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. But that charge has now been ‘adjusted,’ his lawyer said.

He attended a court hearing via Zoom on Tuesday morning, May 9, in regards to the status of his assault case – and it was here that a superseding complaint with a charge of third-degree assault was announced, reports Deadline.

This could see Majors be sent behind bars for up to a year if found guilty. He has previously denied all wrongdoing.

Judge Rachel S. Pauley also discussed a motion filed by Majors’ defense team that the prosecution has until May 23 to respond.

He will have to appear in court on June 13, otherwise he may be arrested, the judge said.

Pauley told the actor on Tuesday morning: ‘I obviously don’t want that to happen, so…