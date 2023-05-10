Donald Trump found guilty of s**ually abusing E Jean Carroll; ordered to pay her $5m damages





A New York jury found on Tuesday that Donald Trump s**ually abused the advice columnist E Jean Carroll in a New York department store changing room 27 years ago.

The verdict was read out in a Manhattan federal court on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after jurors began deliberating following a seven-day civil trial.

The panel of six men and three women also found that Trump injured advice columnist Carroll in a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman dressing room and defamed her when he called her a liar.

Carroll was awarded about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages: about $2m on the sexual abuse count and close to $3m for defamation, for branding her a liar.

They ruled after just three hours of deliberation that the evidence did not show that Trump had r*p*d her. But did find him liable for s**ual abuse.

After the verdict, as she was escorted to a car, Carroll said: “We’re very happy.”

Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, said on Tuesday that the former president would appeal….