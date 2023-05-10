EFCC arrests ‘crossdresser’, 32 others for alleged internet fraud in Lagos (photos)





Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Owoseni Gabriel, who posed as a woman to evade arrest, and 32 others for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

A statement from the commission says Gabriel was arrested alongside Salaudeen Hammed, Akinsanya Olamilekan, Olamofe Joshua, Akindele Saheed, Damilare Micheal, Patoki Ayomiku, Olakunle Ismail, Babalola Ayomide, Afolabi Olaibola, Abiodun Olayinka, Samuel Ogunyemi, Adebayo Olarewaju, Abdul-Fatai Olawale and Hassan Ayofe.

Others are: Samson Jeremiah, Kolawole Afeez, Owoseni Gabriel, Makinde Oluwasegun, Daniel Seun, Adefolahan Isreal, Olusegun Emmanuel, Olawore Micheal, Hammed Raheem, Micheal Tunde, Francis Chibundu, Jesse Oluwatobiloba, Adenekan Ayotunde, Qudus Adeyi, Sulaimon Oladimeji, Kayode Sunday, Daniel Owosine, and Boluwatife Gbolahan.

They were arrested on May 2, 2023 at the Iyana Ipaja axis of Lagos State, following credible intelligence…