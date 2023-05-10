Is it really about it being uncomfortable or because you are selling your market?

Self-acclaimed life coach and relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has asked if women who say they don’t wear bras, really feel uncomfortable with the underwear or they are ‘selling their market.’

“Some women say that they don’t wear bras because it’s uncomfortable, but some of these women wear tight waist trainers that leave them gasping for air. They wear dresses with uncomfortable corset,” he wrote.

So, is not wearing bras really about it being uncomfortable or you wanting to be indecent by leaving your boobs bare, with your nipple print visible, because you’re selling your market? The intellectual dishonest is quite clear.

I do not dismiss that some women genuinely find bras uncomfortable, however, any woman who believes in decency will find an alternative. Boob tapes or explore other bra types. Just cover your boobs and your nipples, it is a private part.

Again, a woman who really want to be immodest will always find reasons to be. And a woman who wants to be…