“It was a fight for submission”



A Bayelsa youth leader, Oroufagha Emomotimi, has publicly apologized to his wife Benedicta, six months after he accused her of infidelity and questioned the paternity of their son. A Bayelsa youth leader, Oroufagha Emomotimi, has publicly apologized to his wife Benedicta, six months after he accused her of infidelity and questioned the paternity of their son.

LIB reported that Oroufagha, a former Assistant Secretary of the All Progressives Congress 9APC, in Ekeremor Ward, took to Facebook in December 2022, calling out his wife, friends and family members for betraying him. read here

He also said he was determined to find out if he is the biological father of the son he shares with his wife.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Oroufagha blamed the ‘’devil, jealousy and anger” for his action.

He also admitted that the allegations he made against his wife are false and pleaded for her forgiveness.