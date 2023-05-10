Napoli open talks with�Osimhen over new contract

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly negotiating a new contract with Victor Osimhen’s agents.

The news was disclosed by the club’s official radio, Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

The club’s official radio has a special deal with the club that gives them direct access and often provides information that is released in conjunction with the directors.

It reported that De Laurentiis was having direct negotiations with Osimhen’s agents over a new contract after they won their first Serie A title in 33 years last Thursday.

The 24-year-old has a price-tag of well over €100m and is on track to be crowned Capocannoniere with 23 goals in 28 Serie A appearances so far this season.

He was signed for €75m plus add-ons from French side Lille in September 2020 and is under contract until June 2025.

The Nigeria international has been linked with several clubs including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea following his blistering form since…