Naval and correctional service officers arrested for robbery in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a Navy officer, Ibrahim Adamu, 25, and an officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Abdullahi Abdulwahab 26, over alleged armed robbery and car snatching.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, said they were arrested in Ekpoma by a crack team of the command based on credible information.

According to the PPRO, the suspects attacked the driver of an unregistered C300 Mercedes Benz car in Sapele, Delta State, snatched the car from him and also forced him to transfer a sum of N400,000 to their account.

He said the suspects were to take the car to Abuja and sell it when they were arrested by the police in Ekpoma, Edo state.

“The suspects have made statements and claimed to be personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Correctional Service respectively.”

Nwabuzor said the vehicle and military uniform were also recovered from the suspects.

Speaking with journalists, Ibrahim Adamu,…