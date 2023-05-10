One Direction star, Liam Payne splits from girlfriend Kate Cassidy after�10�months of dating





One Direction star Liam Payne has reportedly split from his American girlfriend, Kate Cassidy after 10 months.

The couple had been living together at his home in London but Kate has now moved out and jetted back to her home in the States.

There’s said to be no bad blood between the pair, with the couple ‘mutually’ deciding to end things.

A source told The Sun: ‘There was no big row or anything – it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways.

‘Liam knows it’s the right decision, he’s been throwing himself into his music, and the rest of the year he is jampacked with work.’

The insider added: ‘In truth trying to juggle his career and keep his relationship alive throughout the summer and into autumn was always going to be tricky – they both realised that.’

The pair were last photographed together in April, when they enjoyed a night out at the PrettyLittleThing showroom launch party.

They went public with their romance back in October and made…