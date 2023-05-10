Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang considering return to international football with Gabon after meeting president Ali Bongo Ondimba to discuss reversing his retirement





Chelsea striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is considering a heartfelt request from the Gabon president to step out of international retirement.

The Blues striker recently met with his country’s president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has asked the centre-forward to reverse his decision to stop playing for his country.

The 33-year-old and his family are said to have a close relationship with president Ondimba, who hopes he can entice the striker end his international exile. Aubameyang is seriously considering the possibility.

Aubameyang announced his international retirement 12 months ago following a successful 13-year spell with Gabon during which he scored 30 goals in 72 appearances.

He is the country’s all-time leading scorer and the only Gabonese player to be named African Footballer of the Year.

Gabon are currently top of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group that also includes leaders Sudan, Mauritania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

