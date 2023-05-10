Woman arraigned over missing 14-year-old girl in Ondo





A 32 -year- old trader, Gbemisola Obakpolor has been docked before an Ore Chief Magistrates’ court in Ondo over the disappearance of a 14- year- old girl in her custody.

The girl identified as Tosin Ajetomobi was deceitfully taken away from her mother, Rashidat Ajetomobi, by the accused in November 2022, at Newtown, Odigbo in Ore and has not been found since.

The Police Prosecutor, Gbenga Martins arraigned Obakpolor before Chief Magistrate O.A Omofolarin for taking Tosin away from the lawful custody of the mother under deceit to put her in college but failed to do so.

In the one count charge, Martins claimed that the accused could not give a reasonable account of Tosin’s whereabouts since she was taken away by Obakpolor.

The offence contravenes Section 362 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Volume. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence levelled against her.

Martins, therefore sought for an adjournment to enable him study…