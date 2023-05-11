Alleged $268,000 fraud; EFCC arrests suspected Yahoo boy at his Luxury Hotel in Delta state (photos)





Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested Precious Ojo, aka obago, a suspected internet fraudster in Oghara, Delta State.

The EFCC in statement released, said the 26 year-old was arrested following a petition received from a United States of America citizen, on his fraudulent activities. The petitioner had alleged that the suspect impersonated one Raymond Bush who works in the US Treasury to defraud her of $268,000.00.

‘’The suspect was arrested at his hotel in Oghara. He confessed to building the luxury hotel with his alleged proceeds of crime.”the statement in part reads

The Commission added that other items recovered from him include a Mercedes-Benz car with personalised plate number and mobile phones.

The suspect will be arraigned in court soon.