Bank Verification Number BVN does not expire





The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that the Bank Verification Number does not have an expiry date.

The apex bank revealed this in a document signed by its Acting Director, Corporate Communication, Isa AbdulMumin, on Wednesday night, May 10.

The bank gave the clarification following a viral video of a man who claimed the BVN will expire by 2023 and that Nigerians should prepare to go for another registration by 2024.

“Contrary to these claims, we wish to clarify that the BVN issued in Nigeria has no expiry date. Once a customer’s biometrics have been captured and enrolled in the database of NIBSS, the BVN remains for life.”the statement said

The apex bank, however, said based on “the Regulatory Framework for BVN issued by the CBN in 2021 stipulates that customers can only change their records due to certain conditions spelt out in the document and after being cleared by relevant authorities”.

The CBN urged bank customers to be wary of unverified news from…