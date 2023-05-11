Court remands man for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl in Lagos

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Wednesday May 10, remanded a 34-year-old man, John Agbo, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, E.Kubeinje, who did not take Agbo’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje, however, directed the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case until May 30, 2023.

Earlier, the prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Agbo, who resided in Orile- Igammu, committed the offence in 2022 on Ogunsanya Street.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.