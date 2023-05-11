FG evacuates 2,246 Nigerians in 12 flights





The National Emergency Management Agency, on Thursday, May 11, said the Federal Government had so far evacuated a total of 2,246 Nigerians from Sudan using 12 flights.

NEMA disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by its Head, Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, and noted that it also dispatched food items to evacuees to help ameliorate their plights.

The agency also said that the evacuation exercise would continue, adding that efforts were being made to engage more Nigerian carriers to join in airlifting stranded citizens in the war-torn African country.

NEMA disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by its Head, Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, and noted that it also dispatched food items to evacuees to help ameliorate their plights.

The food items, according to the NEMA Director-General, Habib Ahmed, were meant to cater for the Nigerian citizens, while the ongoing evacuation exercise was being strengthened.

“The items consist of 100 bags of 10kg rice, 50 bags of 10kg beans, 10…