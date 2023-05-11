Husband and wife stunned to discover they were never legally married six years after their wedding.

A husband and wife were left stunned after they discovered that they were never actually legally married six years after their wedding.

Stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, 34, from Los Angeles, California, tied the knot with her husband, Ryan Harper Gray, back in June 2017.

The couple exchanged vows in front of 180 of their closest friends and family members – but more than half a decade later, they were told the paperwork for their marriage was never filed.

Speaking about the predicament to Insider recently, Atsuko explained that they made the shocking discovery after they tried to get Ryan added to her health insurance.

‘We were asked for proof that we were married, specifically, our marriage certificate,’ she explained.

‘We thought we’d had one at some point, but we’re not very good at paperwork, and when we went to look for it, we couldn’t find one anywhere in the house.

‘So we sent off a request to the City of Los Angeles for a copy of our marriage certificate, then set off…