Inc**t monster, Josef Fritzl who fathered 7 children with his daughter says he is ‘sure’ he will be ‘reunited’ with his family

S*x offender, Josef Fritzl has claimed in an interview that he thinks his family will “forgive” him for his crimes and believes he will be “reunited” with them.

The 87-year-old Austrian told the Sun he is “always thinking” of his family and also said he was a fan of King Charles and watched the coronation on TV.

Fritzl’s case gained worldwide attention in 2008 when Elisabeth told police she had been held prisoner by her abusive father for 24 years.

He lured Elisabeth into the cellar of the family home Amstetten in 1984, when she was 18 years old. He told his wife Rosemary that she had run away and joined a cult

Fritzl who fathered seven children with his daughter who he kept locked in a cellar for 24 years, said he will ‘definitely’ see his grandchildren again as he languishes in jail.

Speaking on Tuesday, Fritzl, 87, said he expects to live until 130 – and is convinced that his grandchildren will see it in themselves to forgive him by then.

