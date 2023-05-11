Ohanaeze appeals to President Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu before leaving office





The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has once again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The president of the apex Igbo socio-political group, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made the call at the flag-off of the pre-dredging and hydrographic survey of the proposed sea access route of the Urashi-Oguta waterways through Degema to the Atlantic Ocean.

While speaking at the ceremony which was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Iwuanyawu said;

“Please, finally, our vice president, tell our brother and son, Buhari, that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo – the over 60 million Igbos – request that he should release Nnamdi Kanu”

According to him, President Buhari should do it “before he departs” office on May 29th, 2023, noting that the Igbo nation will be “very grateful” if that is done. He seized the opportunity to dismiss claims that the Igbos were eager to break away from Nigeria.