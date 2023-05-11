Police recover police and military uniforms from kidnappers den





Men of the Rapid Response Squad Akwuzu in Anambra state have recovered several police and military uniforms in a kidnappers’ den in Ifite, Ogbunike in Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu who confirmed this to LIB, said the RRS officers had stormed the camp on Wednesday in an attempt to rescue two kidnap victims. He said the RRS officers neutralized two of the armed men, and recovered a black Lexus SUV with a lot of security uniforms which comprises of Police and military.

Watch the video from the scene below