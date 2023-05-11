Return N80,000 dowry, Kaduna court orders divorce-seeking wife





A Kaduna Sharia Court Judge, Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, on Thursday, ordered a divorce-seeking woman, Fatima Muhammad, to return N80,000 dowry received in exchange for a divorce, NAN reports.

Adamu-Shehu gave the ruling and advised her to file another suit to claim custody of their only three-year-old child.

Earlier, the woman told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage and ready to comply with any necessary settlement.

“I am tired of the union and I can not be an obedient wife to him. I prayed the court to grant me custody of our three-year-old daughter.” Fatima said.

However, the defendant, through his counsel, L.R Ibrahim, said that he still loved his wife and wanted to keep their relationship and prayed the court to give him more time to settle out of court.