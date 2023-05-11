Woman survives on candy and wine after being lost in the wilderness for 5 days





A woman is lucky to be alive after she was stranded for five days in thick Australian bushland and managed to survive on some candy and a bottle of wine, police said.

The incident occurred when the 48-year-old woman identified by the Wodonga Police only as Lillian — was making a journey to Bright, Australia, for a short vacation. When she didn’t make her daily call to check in with loved ones on April 30, they were able to raise the alarm to authorities that something was wrong.

Police immediately began to search for the missing woman in the areas of Mitta Mitta, Wodonga, Bright and Albury — all approximately 200 miles northeast of Melbourne and about 40 miles away from the nearest town — but were unable to find any sign of Lillian for five days.

There was a break in the case last Friday when the police Air Wing from Wodonga Police were conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain in the area, as they managed to spot Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta…