4 injured as Amotekun, traders clash in Ekiti





No fewer than four persons have sustained injuries after some traders at the Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti attacked operatives of Ekiti State Amotekun Corps on Thursday, May 11.

The injured persons are believed to include members of the security agency.

It was gathered that trouble ensued when the Amotekun Corps attempted to effect the government order to relocate the traders from the Atikankan area to the markets along Agric Olope Market in the capital city.

A source who spoke to Punch, said that the leadership of Ado Local Government Area had engaged the services of Amotekun Corps to effect the movement of traders along the road in Oja’ba, Oja Bisi and Atikankan Market, said, “Some traders at Atikankan resisted the attack, ambushed Amotekun Corps operatives and unleashed mayhem on the security agents with dangerous weapons”.

He alleged that weapons such as guns, cutlasses and daggers were used by the traders and in the process allegedly injured the operatives and…