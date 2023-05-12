BEDC staff electrocuted in Edo (videos)





A yet-to-be-identified man said to be a BEDC staff was electrocuted while carrying out repairs on an electric pole close to the University of Benin, Ekehuan campus.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 11, 2023, while the deceased was on duty.

In a video seen online, the man who wore safety clothing with the inscription, BEDC, was seen dangling from an electric pole

Eyewitnesses told the PUNCH that the man was held up on the pole and before they could turn off the transformer, he was electrocuted.

“The man was trying to fix one of the wires that was falling when he was electrocuted,” a witness said.

“I don’t think the light was not turned off from the central switch before he embarked on carrying out the repair. He was already close to the high-tension wire when power was restored and he got electrocuted.

“He was there for about 20 minutes before people started noticing what was happening to him. But I guess it was too late.”

When contacted, the Public…