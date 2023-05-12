‘His attitude was perfect’ – PSG boss, Christophe Galtier confirms Lionel Messi will return and start against Ajaccio after his suspension for visiting Saudi Arabia without permission





Paris Saint-Germain coach, Christophe Galtier has confirmed Lionel Messi will return and start for the club on Saturday May 13, for displaying a ‘perfect attitude’ in training after his suspension for visiting Saudi Arabia without permission.

The PSG manager was speaking ahead of his side’s home clash against Ajaccio this weekend, with the French champions six points clear at the summit of Ligue 1.

PSG were without their Argentine superstar in last Sunday’s 3-1 triumph over Troyes, having suspended him for visiting Saudi Arabia without their permission.

The unauthorized trip forced Messi to miss a training session with his PSG team-mates, and PSG chose to punish the player by docking his wages and issuing an initial two-week suspension.

The World Cup winner took to social media to apologise last week and returned to training on Thursday.

‘Leo Messi will start tomorrow. ‘He was training at very good level, his attitude was perfect.” Galtier confirmed during Friday’s press…