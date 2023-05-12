Hypo Bleach Set To Unveil “Immaculate Expression” At The AMVCA 2023

Hypo, the leading bleach household brand for whitening and disinfecting, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 9th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The prestigious event, recognizing outstanding achievements in television and film, will take place from May 18th to May 20th, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

As a culturally inclined brand with a deep interest in Nigerian and African arts, Hypo is thrilled to support the AMVCA and its mission to celebrate and honor the talented individuals who contribute to the growth and success of the African film and television industry.

Through the 3 days event – Cultural Day, Fashion Run way and the main Award event, Hypo Bleach will be participating each day to reinforce its commitment to promoting the long-standing prestige of enabling white fashion while also highlighting the place of hygiene through the narrative of African arts and culture.





On the AMVCA 2023, Hypo Bleach is set to wow the audience through…