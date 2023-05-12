IVD is the only person you need as a woman to succeed





Controversial relationship expert, Blessing “CEO” Okoro, got social media users talking some days ago after sharing a controversial post.

In the post, Blessing who was recently released from prison, stated that the only person a woman needs to succeed is IVD.

Now IVD as many know it to be is an alias of automobile businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, whose wife died in controversial circumstances last October. Blessing and IVD have been rumored to be in a relationship. Both of them have not come out to deny or confirm this claim.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Blessing stated that IVD will not stain a person and that the oy person who can make a woman succeed is IVD. She however did not specify what IVD means or if the IVD she was referring to is the automobile businessman.

She also exchanged words with some of her followers who felt her post was unnecessary.

