Nigerian Navy to parade I6 warships, helicopters and fighter jets to honour Buhari





The Nigerian Navy says it would parade 16 warships, three warships from Spain, Brazil and Ghana as well as six helicopters and fighter jets from the Nigerian Air Force in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Presidential Fleet Reviews are events practiced by navies across the world in order to honour their sovereigns or heads of government as a sign of loyalty and allegiance to the state.

The presidential fleet review will also provide an avenue for the president to assess the navy’s preparedness to defend the state in case of an attack.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, May 11 the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) 2023, is scheduled to hold from May 19-22, 2023 in Lagos.

He said the review themed: “Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity” was carefully chosen to underscore the essence and value of the Nigerian Navy as a responsive naval force poised towards the attainment of national…