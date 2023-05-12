Ondo monarch sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for unlawfully demolishing palm trees and food crops in a church





Oba Adewale Sunday Boboye, the Ajagun Ode of Ode community in Akure North local government area of Ondo state, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Osi Magistrates’ Court for unlawfully demolishing of palm trees and food crops.

The convict was earlier charged with six-count on Felony to wit malicious damage.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Bukola Ojo sentenced the convict to 10 years after she found him guilty of the charges against him.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Ajiboye Babatunde, while reading the facts of the case, said the convict, and others at large on September 20, at about 3:00pm at the ‘Pastorate and laity of The Apostolic Church Nigeria, along Ado Ekiti Road Igoba, Akure North conspired to commit Felony to wit: Malicious damage.

Babatunde also alleged that the convict unlawfully demolished the perimeter fence of the pastorate and laity of the…