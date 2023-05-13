Actress Anita Joseph responds after social media users criticised her for posting video of herself and her husband praying





Actress Anita Joseph drew the attention of some Nigerians when she posted a video of herself and her husband praying in their home.

Anita shared the video as a way of encouraging couples to pray ceaselessly. According to her, one of the secrets to their happy home is prayer.

‘’One of our secrets to our happy Home “ We pray When you pray with your Husband “ See how your home Transforms shallom … If you can go to party and post it ,we can also pray and post it “ If you don’t like it Receive Holy Ghost knock Iv done my part siddon there Dey wail ‘’she wrote

However, some of her followers found her video funny. They said it was hypocritical to record one’s self when praying and sharing the video online.

Anita took time to respond to the critics as well as those who supported her.

See their exchange and the video she posted below