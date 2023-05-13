Blasphemy: They are in custody





The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has dismissed claims that persons arrested in connection with the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto state in May 2022, have been released.

The 200-level Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was stoned and burnt to death on May 12, 2022, by irate youths including some people believed to be her classmates over allegations of blasphemy. Many Nigerians are of the opinions that the suspects arrested over the gruesome murder of the young lady have been released.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Adejobi said the arrested suspects are currently being held in a correctional center. He also stated that he has asked the Sokoto state PRO to release photos of the suspects so as to clear any doubt that they have been released.

