Body of 15-year-old girl accused of luring British boy to his death in Thailand is�found�in�woods





The body of a 15-year-old girl accused of luring a British boy to his death in Thailand has been found.

Dual-national, Woramet Ben Taota was beaten to death last Saturday after meeting up with prolific drug dealer Chaiwat Boongarin close to his home in the country’s Lampang’s northern province.

The 16-year-old British boy had been lured there by a 15-year-old girl Suraphltchaya Khamsa who had become associated with the 44-year-old convict as part of a twisted honey-trap.

The pair were last seen riding off together on Saturday night on Ben’s motorbike.

Ben’s remains were discovered the following day, Sunday, in woods about three miles from his home.

The killer, who is known as Wat, confessed to murdering Ben but initially claimed to know nothing of Suraphltchaya Khamsa’s where-abouts.

Police launched a desperate search for Suraphltchaya Khamsa, who her family believed was alive but being held against her will.

Her desperate grandfather, 60-year-old farmer Charoon…