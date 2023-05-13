Couple arrested for allegedly using pestle and heated knife to assault their 9-year-old househelp





A Nigerian woman simply identified as Blessing and her husband have been arrested for allegedly assaulting their 9-year-old house-help identified as Idinma in Anambra state.

Videos of Idinma with a swollen face and different body injuries surfaced online on Friday, May 12.

Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the action of the couple after the viral videos showed serious injuries inflicted on Idinma allegedly by the couple who she resides with and helps to cater to their baby.

According to reports, the nursing mum who welcomed a set of twins in March, allegedly gave the minor the beating of her life after she fell one of her babies that she was cradling.

Skit maker, Lord Zeus, who has been following the case, said Idinma among many things was denied access to education as her benefactors stopped her from going to school. He disclosed that Idinma is currently in a hospital receiving medical attention for the injuries she sustained from the assault meted on her…