I loved him from the very first day I saw him





A Nigerian lady, Maimunatu Sa’idu, has said that she decided to get married to a blind teacher, Dahuru Abdulhamid Idris, because she loves him the most among her other suitors.

Saidu and Idris got married in Zakirai town of Gezawa Local Government Area, in Kano state on Friday, May 12.

In an interview with DailyTrust, Saidu said she fell in love with her husband the very first day she met with him. Her husband, Dahuru Abdulhamid became popular in 2021 after he was interviewed on his struggles for education and how he was then serving as a volunteer teacher in a public school. He enjoyed goodwill from so many Nigerians including an anonymous person who purchased a three-bedroom flat for him and he also got a job with the Kano state government as a teacher.

After their wedding rites, Saidu in an interview with DailyTrust expressed her love for her husband despite his physical challenge.