Jamie Foxx’s daughter gives update about the actor’s health after recent reports claimed he’s on life support





Corinne Foxx, daughter of Hollywood icon, Jamie Foxx has given an update about his health after news reports on Thursday claimed the actor’s family were ‘preparing for the worst’.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne, 29, wrote of Jamie, 55, on her Instagram Story on Friday, May 12.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday.” she added

She thanked fans for their “prayers and support” amid the “Ray” star’s recovery.

Corinne shared her statement after gossip blog, Radar Online claimed Jamie’s family was “preparing for the worst” following his mysterious health scare. Journalist Touré also alleged in a since-deleted Instagram post that the actor was “on Life Support in [the] ICU.”

But Corinne even teased in her post, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Jamie was hospitalized on April 11 for what Corinne only described as a…