Kanye West files to trademark Yeezy sock shoes after Adidas revealed plans to sell remaining Yeezy shoes and donate the proceeds to charity

Kanye West has filed to trademark Yeezy sock shoes after Adidas announced it would sell the remaining Yeezy shoes and donate the proceeds to charity after they cut ties with him last year over a string of anti-Semitic remarks.

According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper submitted documents on May 4 by West’s Mascotte Holdings Inc., and they listed the product as ‘YZY SOCK SHOES.’

The forms were reportedly light on details about what the sock shoes would look like, though they were described as ‘Socks; socks with leather soles.’

West appears to be pushing forward even as his old partner Adidas said it planned to sell its remaining stock of Yeezy shoes without his branding before donating the proceeds to charity.