No major fraud is committed without the connivance of bank officials





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that no major fraud committed in the banking sector without the connivance of bank employees.

The commander of the Ilorin zonal command of EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, said this when he spoke at an interactive session with banks’ compliance officers from Kwara and Kogi states, while admonishing bankers to know their customers as well as the business of their customers.