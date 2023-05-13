Suspected herdsmen kill APC chieftain and his son in Plateau





Gunmen suspected to be herders have killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mangu local government of Plateau state, Mr. John Mai Kyau and his son.

The politician was killed in his residence at Bureh village of Halle Ward on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

His wife and another son, who were shot at the stomach and leg escaped with gun wounds and are receiving medical attention at Allah Na Nakowa hospital in Mangu Local council.

A community leader, Dan Mangu, who is an uncle of the victim, confirmed the incident to the Nation on Friday.

The attack occurred around 8:00pm in Bureh village on Wednesday,” he said.

“Over 60 herders invaded Mangu Hàlle ward in Bureh village, around 8:00pm and headed to the resident of the victim, an influential APC chieftain,”

He said the gunmen forcefully gained entrance into the house and opened fire on them in the parlour, killing him and his son.

It was gathered that security has been deployed to the community to…