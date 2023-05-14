Billionaire daughter, Hauwa Indimi and her husband welcome baby girl



Hauwa Indimi, the daughter of Maiduguri billionaire oil mogul, Mohammed Indimi and her husband, Mohammed Yar’Adua, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Hauwa announced the good news on her Instagram story on Saturday night, May 13, 2023.

“Alhamdulillah, we were blessed with a baby girl a few days ago. Please say a prayer for our perfect little lady. Masha Allah. Allahumma barik,” she wrote.

Hauwa and Mohammed, the son of former NNPC boss, welcomed their first child, Noah, in 2019, a year after their grand wedding.