Ghanaian nurse allegedly commits suicide by hanging over unpaid allowances





A rotational nurse identified as Paul Dodzi, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging in an uncompleted building at Asankragua, in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Ghana.

It is reported that Paul Dodzi was posted to the Church of God Hospital at Esieninpong in the Ejisu Municipality for his national service.

Colleagues in the hospital began making inquiries of him when they realized he had not turned up at work the whole day, only to receive news later that he had allegedly hanged himself on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

According to reports, the young man was in his early twenties and had lately been complaining about his service allowances which he claimed had been unpaid for some months.

One Christopher Dankwah, in a Facebook post on Saturday, May 13, shared a photo and video of residents carrying the deceased’s body.