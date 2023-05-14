“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation”- Seun Kuti reacts to IGP’s call for his arrest

This nigga is fucking foolish,d family knows themselves,but they prefer to look the other way because of his influence in shrine,other than that,dis nigga no get anything to offer,always chasing clout after music disappoint.what an effrontery,slap the guy ,still no release evidence of the police assaulting you,quickly came to say make the guy no loose en job ,he has apologized,seun na fresh Mumu,very poor damage control.even snr officers no go like that rubbish he did.very stupid pompous idiot.this guy just spoil my mood,.how this bastard govt wan take us serious if we go dey run this shit.seun no be force guy oo ,now imagine his influence on youths .fela suppose born burna boy not seun

Like

this! 9

Dislike

this! 2

Reply