IGP orders immediate arrest of singer Seun Kuti

By
Headliners
-
1


Assault on police officer: IGP orders immediate arrest of singer Seun Kuti

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform. 

 

A statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, says the IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly. 

 

Read the statement below…

“SERIOUS ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER: IGP CONDEMNS ACT, ORDERS IMMEDIATE ARREST OF SEUN KUTI

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

IGP Usman Alkali…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR