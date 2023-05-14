IGP orders immediate arrest of singer Seun Kuti





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

A statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, says the IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

Read the statement below…