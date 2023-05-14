Man allegedly stabs his friend to death over phone in Yobe





A young man identified as Auwal Mohammed Mustapha (Baushe) was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Unguwar Gabarin village in Pokistum town, Yobe State.

According to Facebook user, Khalid Yusuf Tebo, the suspect stabbed Baushe in his stomach with a knife during a fight over a phone.

The incident happened on Friday, May 12, 2023.