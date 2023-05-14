Man allegedly stabs his friend to death over phone in Yobe

A young man identified as Auwal Mohammed Mustapha (Baushe) was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Unguwar Gabarin village in Pokistum town, Yobe State.
According to Facebook user, Khalid Yusuf Tebo, the suspect stabbed Baushe in his stomach with a knife during a fight over a phone.
The incident happened on Friday, May 12, 2023.
“Parents must stand up and control their children, this young man comes from my neighborhood, his friend stabbed him to death. That friend and him are hunting together, according to people it was a fight on phone that caused the death of our little brother. This is the second one, a young man (Abban Wali) was also killed last year and found in the river. Subhanallah! The time has come when we have to stop giving birth recklessly. There is no tragedy greater than the murder in a community. May God have mercy on him. RIP Baushe,” he wrote.
