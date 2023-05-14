Man United goalkeeper David De Gea wins the Premier League Golden Glove award for 2022-23 after claiming his 16th clean sheet





Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has claimed the Golden GLove award for the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Spaniard picked up his 16th clean sheet of the season during United’s 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon, May 13, and, in doing so, he’s won the accolade for a second time.

His record in goal for the Red Devils this year sees him top the Premier League’s clean sheet list, although he’s not an outright winner just yet.

There are still three goalkeepers who could level De Gea’s tally, which means they would share the award if they keep three clean sheets respectively.

Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, and Alisson Becker are all on 13 clean sheets, with three games remaining. Should De Gea concede in his final three games and one of those three keepers is not beaten in the remaining matches, they will equal De Gea.

It will be the second time that the Spaniard has claimed the award in his career, having previously win the accolade during the 2017-18 campaign.

