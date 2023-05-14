Notorious kidnap kingpin, gang member arrested for abducting couple and collecting N1m ransom in Delta





Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin and one other over their involvement in a series of armed robbery, kidnapping operations in Ughelli and Warri.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 14, 2023, said the kingpin, Emmanuel James and his criminal gang abducted a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Okutonye Efetobore, and collected N1m ransom before releasing them.

The suspect led operatives to Ejewu community, in Udu Local Government Area and arrested the syndicate driver, one Ejiro Peter, 25, a native of Kokori community in Ethiope East LGA.

According to the PPRO, the two kidnap suspects further led operatives to another notorious member of their criminal gang known as “oh lord” at Egbike area of Udu.

The suspect, upon sighting the police, engaged them in a gun duel and escaped through the ceiling of his apartment with bullet injuries.

“Sequel to the kidnap of Mr…