Police on the trail of singer Seun Kuti; they visited his home early this morning but met his absence





Men of the Lagos state police command are currently on the trail of singer Seun Kuti. Some officers from the command visited his Allen Avenue home this morning to arrest him but met his absence. The officers who were stationed at his Allen Avenue home were later asked to leave the area.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali, ordered for Seun’s arrest after a video of him assaulting a police officer surfaced online. The singer was seen pushing and also slapping the police man on Third mainland bridge yesterday Saturday May13th.

Seun shared a post on his IG page last night where he stated that the officer tried to kill him.

Meanwhile, the officer he assaulted has reported to the command headquarters and has given his statement of what transpired between himself and the singer.