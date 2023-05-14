See full video of singer, Seun Kuti pushing and slapping a police officer he was confronting





A full video of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti assaulting a uniformed Police officer, has been shared online.

The video shows Seun confronting the policeman after which he pushed and slapped the officer. It also shows Seun’s wife coming down from his vehicle to calm him down, while he was confronting the officer. However Seun went ahead to slap the policeman.

After the video of the assault went viral, Seun took to his Insta-story to explain what led to his action.

According to the son of the legendary Fela Kuti, the officer tried to “kill” him and his family.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, to arrest Seun.

Baba equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the cause of the assault and prosecution of Seun accordingly.

Watch the video below…