What Seun did was wrong! Please temper justice with mercy!





Singer Peter Okoye has appealed to the Nigeria Police Force to temper justice with mercy as regards his colleague, Seun Kuti’s faceoff with a police officer on Third mainland bridge.

A video that went viral on Saturday, May 13, showed Seun pushing and slapping a policeman. His action has been condemned by many police officers. The Inspector General of Police last night called for his arrest.

Peter in his tweets acknowledged that Seun erred in his action and appealed that justice should be tempered with mercy.

Read his tweets below…