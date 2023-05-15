Arsenal’s title hopes shattered after 0-3 loss to Brighton at Emirates





Arsenal’s premier league title ambitions have been shattered after suffering a 0-3 loss to Brighton at home while Manchester City’s beat Everton 3-0 on Sunday, May 14, putting them on the brink of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons .

Arsenal’s hopes of a first league title in 19 years ended after goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan kept them four points behind Manchester City, who have to win one of their three games left to secure the premier league.



At the beginning of the match, both sides pressed on, hoping to gain a foothold of the game, however, Julio Enciso struck the first blow when he nodded in Pervis Estupinan’s cross to give Brighton the lead.

With the first half ending 1-0 against Arsenal, the Gunners tried pushing for an equalizer but were stunned after Deniz Undav punished Leandro Trossard’s loose pass by lobbing Aaron Ramsdale.



In the last few minutes, Brighton’s Estupinan put the nail in the coffin after a weak save from…