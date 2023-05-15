Assault: Seun Kuti has been placed under arrest





The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has stated that afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has been placed under arrest following his assault on a police officer.

The song of the legendary Fela Kuti turned himself in this morning, May 15.

A statement from Hundeyin reads;

‘’SERIOUS ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER: SEUN KUTI TURNS SELF IN Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

See video of Seun handcuffed after he presented himself to the police below…